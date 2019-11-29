Paints and Coatings Market includes Size, Data Source and Consumption Growth Rate by Application 2019-2024

Global “Paints & Coatings Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Paints & Coatings Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Paints & Coatings Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Paints & Coatings Market Manufactures:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Paints & Coatings Market Types:

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others Paints & Coatings Market Applications:

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others Scope of Reports:

The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

The worldwide market for Paints & Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 218300 million US$ in 2024, from 178900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.