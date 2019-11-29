 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Paints and Coatings Market includes Size, Data Source and Consumption Growth Rate by Application 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Paints & Coatings

GlobalPaints & Coatings Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Paints & Coatings Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Paints & Coatings Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Paints & Coatings Market Manufactures:

  • PPG
  • AkzoNobel
  • Henkel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Valspar
  • RPM International
  • Axalta
  • BASF
  • Kansai Paint
  • Sika
  • 3M
  • Asian Paints
  • Nippon Paint
  • HB Fuller
  • Masco
  • Jotun
  • Hempel
  • KCC Corporation
  • DAW SE
  • Shawcor
  • Cromology
  • SK KAKEN
  • Carpoly
  • Taiho Paint
  • Berger Paints

  • Paints & Coatings Market Types:

  • Water-Based Paint
  • Solvent-Based Paint
  • Powder Paint
  • Others

    Paints & Coatings Market Applications:

  • Architectural
  • Traffic
  • Wood
  • Industrial Equipment
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.
  • Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.
  • The worldwide market for Paints & Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 218300 million US$ in 2024, from 178900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Paints & Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Paints & Coatings Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Paints & Coatings Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Paints & Coatings manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Paints & Coatings market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 135

