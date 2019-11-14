Palmitic Acid Market 2019-2024: Product Category, Suppliers, Value, Applications and Market Growth

Global Palmitic Acid Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Palmitic Acid Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Palmitic Acid industry.

Geographically, Palmitic Acid Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Palmitic Acid including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Palmitic Acid Market Repot:

Wilmar International

KLK Oleo

IOI Oleochemical

PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical

PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Shuangma Chemical

VVF

Pacific Oleo

Twin Rivers Technologies

PT. Musim Mas

CailÃ & ParÃ©s

PMC Group About Palmitic Acid: Palmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in both animals and plants. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees, such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil. Palmitic Acid Industry report begins with a basic Palmitic Acid market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Palmitic Acid Market Types:

Distilled Type

Fractionated Type Palmitic Acid Market Applications:

Soap & Detergent

Cosmetics

Grease & Lubricant

Palmitic acid, a kind of fatty acid, derived from palm oil. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees. Applications of palmitic acid include soap & detergent, cosmetics, grease & lubricant, etc. Among those applications, soap & detergent accounts for the largest market share, which was about 49.99% in 2016.

The palmitic acid industry production is mainly concentrated in Asian region, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. The largest producing region is Southeast Asia, which produced 135373 MT in 2016. The follower is China, holding 18.50% production share. Global production of palmitic acid increased from 166874 MT in 2012 to 202653 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer with about 33.51% share in 2016. The second consumer is China, consuming 57456 MT in the same year.

The palmitic acid industry has close relationship with the palm oil industry. Due to its low profit, some companies engaged in the palm oil industry have given up the business. In China, there are just a few suppliers.

The worldwide market for Palmitic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.