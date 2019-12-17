 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Papain Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Papain

GlobalPapain Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Papain market size.

About Papain:

Papain is a kind of protease which extracted from the unripe papaya. It is with great catalytic hydrolysis performance for the protein at certain temperature and PH value. Papain is widely used in food, feed, medical, cosmetic and other industries.

Top Key Players of Papain Market:

  • S.I. Chemical
  • M/S Shri Ganesh
  • Enzybel-BSC
  • MITSUBISHI-KAGAKU
  • SENTHIL
  • PATEL REMEDIES
  • Fruzyme Biotech
  • Rosun Natural Products
  • Pangbo Enzyme
  • Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech
  • Huaqi
  • TIANLV
  • Nanning Javely Biological
  • Guangxi Academy of Sciences

    Major Types covered in the Papain Market report are:

  • Papain Refined
  • Papain Crude

    Major Applications covered in the Papain Market report are:

  • Food Industry
  • Feed Industry
  • Medical Application
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Papain Market:

  • First, papain is a kind of protease which with great catalytic hydrolysis performance for the protein at certain temperature and PH value. Papain are widely used in food, feed, medical, cosmetic and other industries. It is a kind of biological enzyme preparation, 100% natural, health, security, and highly effective. So they can instead some chemical catalyst in some industries which may be unhealthy for the people. So papain is kind of product which with huge market potential in the future.
  • Second, Papaya is the main raw material for the production of papain. With the development of the downstream industries, Papain production is increasing during recent years. Papaya farmers entered into the papain industry.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.
  • Forth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Papain will increase.
  • Fifth, the global papain production will increase to 1778.67 MT in 2015, from 1357.86 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global papain demand will develop with an average growth rate of 4.5 % in the coming five years.
  • Sixth, we tend to believe that this industry is not mature enough, so the consumption increasing curve will show a smooth degree. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands is going to be narrow. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Papain is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Papain in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Papain product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Papain, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Papain in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Papain competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Papain breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Papain market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Papain sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Papain Market Report pages: 121

    1 Papain Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Papain by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Papain Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Papain Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Papain Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Papain Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Papain Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Papain Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Papain Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Papain Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.