Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

Paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs is a kind of paper disc sandpaper used in polishing process.

First, the paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes more than 64% share of global market. Saint-Gobain, Klingspor and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 28% of global production. Regionally, China, Europe and USA are the main production base of sand paper, with Japan also well-known for the premier quality of products.

Second, currently, the sand paper industry has been highly mature, especially in developed countries. The growth rate of sand paper production in Europe, USA and Japan has been under 4% for the past years, while growth rate in developing countries like China has been in rapid growth. Regionally, China, Europe (Western Europe, Northern Europe and Germany), USA and Japan are the major production area of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs.

Third, as a kind of coated abrasive, paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs can be used to polish materials. The major applications of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs are for wood, metal, paint, wall, etc., among which wood and metal abrasive are the major use. In 2015, metal hold about 40% application share.

Fourth, the import and export business of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is frequent. USA and Europe are the main exporter of sand paper, while USA is the major importer. The products of China are well-known for the stable quality and cheap price, while products of Europe and Japan are superior in performance.

Fifth, price of different kinds of sand paper differs from each other. The price of velvet backed sandpaper is more than 15% higher than price of adhesive backed sandpaper. Since the major factors affects price changes are raw material supply and labor cost, the price of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs would be higher due to labor cost increasing.

Sixth, the production of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs in the coming years would be in 2%~4% of annual growth, and the major increase would be in developing countries. Additionally, as the development in India has been in fast growth for the past years, it is estimating that India would be transforming as another major producer of sand paper in the future.

The worldwide market for Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.