Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs

GlobalPaper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs globally.

About Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs:

Paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs is a kind of paper disc sandpaper used in polishing process.

Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Manufactures:

  • Saint-Gobain
  • 3M
  • Klingspor
  • Hermes Abrasives
  • Mirka
  • SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
  • Nihon Kenshi
  • Ekamant
  • Awuko
  • Gator
  • Sankyo-Rikagaku
  • Carborundum Universal
  • Keystone Abrasives
  • Kovax
  • Dongguan Jinyang
  • Sunmight
  • Guangdong Shunhui

    Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Types:

  • Adhesive backed sandpaper
  • Velvet backed sandpaper
  • Others

    Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Applications:

  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Varnishing
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Report:

  • First, the paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes more than 64% share of global market. Saint-Gobain, Klingspor and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 28% of global production. Regionally, China, Europe and USA are the main production base of sand paper, with Japan also well-known for the premier quality of products.
  • Second, currently, the sand paper industry has been highly mature, especially in developed countries. The growth rate of sand paper production in Europe, USA and Japan has been under 4% for the past years, while growth rate in developing countries like China has been in rapid growth. Regionally, China, Europe (Western Europe, Northern Europe and Germany), USA and Japan are the major production area of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs.
  • Third, as a kind of coated abrasive, paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs can be used to polish materials. The major applications of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs are for wood, metal, paint, wall, etc., among which wood and metal abrasive are the major use. In 2015, metal hold about 40% application share.
  • Fourth, the import and export business of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is frequent. USA and Europe are the main exporter of sand paper, while USA is the major importer. The products of China are well-known for the stable quality and cheap price, while products of Europe and Japan are superior in performance.
  • Fifth, price of different kinds of sand paper differs from each other. The price of velvet backed sandpaper is more than 15% higher than price of adhesive backed sandpaper. Since the major factors affects price changes are raw material supply and labor cost, the price of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs would be higher due to labor cost increasing.
  • Sixth, the production of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs in the coming years would be in 2%~4% of annual growth, and the major increase would be in developing countries. Additionally, as the development in India has been in fast growth for the past years, it is estimating that India would be transforming as another major producer of sand paper in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

