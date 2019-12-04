Paper Dry Strength Agent Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Paper Dry Strength Agent Market 2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Information-by Type (Polyvinyl amine, Polyacrylamide, Glyoxylted Polyacrylamide, Starch Based Polymers, Amphoteric Polymers and others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Paper Dry Strength Agent Market

Paper dry strength agent acts as additives in paper manufacturing providing strength to paper along with tear and bust strength. Dry strength agent increases the internal bond formation, wax pick values, folding endurance and stiffness. These agents can be available in two forms such as natural dry agents and synthetic dry agents. In natural dry agents it is further sub-segmented into starch and Guar Gum. Whereas, synthetic dry agents is sub-segmented as polyvinylamine, polyacrylamide (PAM), poly aminoamide eipchlorohydrin (PAE), glyoxylated polyacrylamide (GPAM) and amphoteric polymer.

The global paper dry strength agent market is expected to reach USD 90,548.7 million in 2023 with CAGR of 3.505 owing to several factors such as increasing paper demand from developing economies. The development of the ChinaÃ¢â¬â¢s pulp and paper industry is drawing increasing interest among scholars, policy makers, and international producers. Chinese paper and paperboard production ranked second in the world, on the other hand, India has also been highest consumer of paper due to growth in literary, changing lifestyle and increasing consciousness for personal hygiene. Thus, the paper dry strength agent in developing economies will be highest benefited owing to swift from plastic to paper in packaging industries.

Moreover, increasing recycled paper and filler content drives the demand for chemicals. Currently, the recycling rate has increased to 65% in U.S. However in Europe, the recycling of paper is termed as waste management. The recycling of paper in Europe has been steadily climbing overtime. With increasing production innovation in dry strength agents can provide lucrative opportunities to players in the market. However, fluctuation in power cost along with replacement of paper with advanced technology can hamper the market growth.

Global Paper dry strength Agent Market, By Type, 2016(%)

Source: Report

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific region occupies smallest share of 20% after North America and Europe. These is attributed to growing application of paper over plastics in printing and packaging industry. The countries like China, India, Indonesia and South Korea are contributing in market growth owing to rising population along with changing lifestyle of consumer is driving attention for usage paper over plastics.

North America is leading market and is projected to reach USD 29,743.0 million in 2023 followed by Europe with 25% of market share. Growing paper industry on account of minimizing use of plastics products and strengthening the paper in packaging industry with advanced technology will drive the regional market growth. U.S. and Mexico are potential market owing to stringent regulation by government in minimal usage of plastics and film coated products coupled with rise in consumer awareness in personal hygiene.

Europe is second dominating market in global paper dry strength agent market owing to large product penetration in school and office environment such as copier paper, computer printouts and notepads. Countries like Germany, UK, Spain and Italy are more into changing trend of packaging industries to paper packaging due to rising environmental concern of pollution. Major players like BASF SE and Kemira are more into development of product with advanced technology to maintain their market share.

Segmentation

The global paper dry strength agent market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, and region. Based on types, global paper dry strength agent market is segmented into polyvinyl amine, polyacrylamide, glyoxylted polyacrylamide, starch based polymers, amphoteric polymers and others based on region market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Key players of the global paper dry strength agent market are BASF SE, Kemira, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Applied Chemicals International Group, Solenis, Seiko Pmc Corporation, and Richards Chemicals & Electricals Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Key Findings

Global paper dry strength agent market is projected to reach USD 69,722.5 million in 2015 and expected to reach USD 90,548.7 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 3.50%. North America accounted 32% of market share due to growing application industries in this region. These is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. China is dominating market in Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow at 2.16% during forecasted period. Middle East and Africa accounts for smallest share in global paper dry strength agent market. Based on Types, polyvinylamine dominate the market with 28%, followed by polyacrlamide and glyoxylted polyacrylamide. The market is dominated by Tier 1, and Tier 2 companies which accounts for more than 40% of market. The total number of companies increased from 2011-2016 are 15-20%. However, in coming years, with changing technology and adoption of tablets, and e-books in education sector will hamper the market growth.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Intended Audience

Paper Dry Strength Agent manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Paper Dry Strength Agent

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

