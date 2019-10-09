 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Paper Dry Strength Agent Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Paper

Global “Paper Dry Strength Agent Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Paper Dry Strength Agent market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Paper Dry Strength Agent:

Papermaking dry strength agent also known as paper dry additives, dry strength agents are divide into two segments namely, natural dry agents and synthetic dry agents. In natural dry agents it is futher subsegmneted into startch and Guar Gum and synthetic dry agents is subsegmneted as polyVinylamine, polyacrylamide (PAM), poly aminoamide eipchlorohydrin (PAE), Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide (GPAM) and Amphoteric Polymer.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Seiko Pmc Corporation
  • Kemira
  • BASF SE
  • Harima Chemicals Group
  • Arakawachem
  • Solenis
  • Tianma
  • Changhai Refinement Technology
  • Chengming Chemical
  • Richards Chemicals & Electricals

    Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Paper Dry Strength Agent Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Paper Dry Strength Agent Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Paper Dry Strength Agent Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Paper Dry Strength Agent market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Types:

  • Polyvinyl Amine Type
  • Polyacrylamide Type
  • Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide Type
  • Starch Based Polymers Type
  • Amphoteric Polymers Type
  • Others

    Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Applications:

  • Paper
  • Paper Board
  • Others

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Paper Dry Strength Agent industry.

    Scope of Paper Dry Strength Agent Market:

  • First, the Paper Dry Strength Agent industry concentration is not relatively high; and high-end products mainly from Japan US and Europe. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China, Europe and NA. Japan has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Seiko Pmc Corporation and Harima Chemicals Group, both have perfect products. As to China, it is Chengming Chemical leading the industry, followed by Tianma and Changhai Refinement Technology. The global consumption reached 803.3 K MT in 2017, will reach the 1087 K MT in 2024.
  • Second, from Paper Dry Strength Agent industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.
  • Third, in the international market, Paper Dry Strength Agent main application areas are very concentrated. At present, Asia has become the largest consumer of Paper Dry Strength Agent, paper areas has been widely used as the additive in recent years and paper board.
  • Fourth, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. But some, such as the paper industry pam direction, there is still a gap with foreign product quality.
  • Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward and then downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • This is the end of Paper Dry Strength Agent report.
  • The worldwide market for Paper Dry Strength Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Paper Dry Strength Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Paper Dry Strength Agent market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Paper Dry Strength Agent, Growing Market of Paper Dry Strength Agent) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Report pages: 115

    Important Key questions answered in Paper Dry Strength Agent market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Paper Dry Strength Agent in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Paper Dry Strength Agent market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Paper Dry Strength Agent market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Paper Dry Strength Agent market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Paper Dry Strength Agent market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Paper Dry Strength Agent product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Paper Dry Strength Agent, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Paper Dry Strength Agent in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Paper Dry Strength Agent competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Paper Dry Strength Agent breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Paper Dry Strength Agent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paper Dry Strength Agent sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

