Paper Towels Market 2019-2024: Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type and Region

Global Paper Towels Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Paper Towels Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Paper Towels industry.

Geographically, Paper Towels Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Paper Towels including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Paper Towels Market Repot:

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

SCA

Georgia Pacific

Kimberly-Clark

Cascades

Kruger

MetsÃ¤ Tissue

Heng An

WEPA

Asaleo Care

C&S Paper

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

Oasis Brands

Seventh Generation About Paper Towels: A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills. Paper Towels Industry report begins with a basic Paper Towels market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Paper Towels Market Types:

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels Paper Towels Market Applications:

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

Based on regions, the global paper towel market is segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA is expected to account for the largest share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Paper Towels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 15300 million US$ in 2024, from 12500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.