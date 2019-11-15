Para-Cumylphenol Market 2019 by Top Manufactures, Drivers, Challenges, Segment Applications, and Forecast 2024

Global “Para-Cumylphenol Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Para-Cumylphenol in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Para-Cumylphenol Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

SI Group

Dover Chemical

Shanghai ShengShan Chemical The report provides a basic overview of the Para-Cumylphenol industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Para-Cumylphenol Market Types:

99% Min

Other Para-Cumylphenol Market Applications:

Surfactants

Phenolic Resins

Polycarbonate Chain Terminator

Para-cumylphenol is mainly use in surfactants, phenolic resins and polycarbonate chain terminator etc. Surfactant is the largest application of para-cumylphenol, which consumed 24315 MT in 2017, with a consumption share of 41.53%.

Global major production regions are distributed in USA and China. During 2013-2017, USA production increased from 46978 MT in 2013 to 56017 MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.5%. China production also increased from 743 MT in 2013 to 1588 MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 20.9%.

Global major consumption regions are USA, China and Europe. USA is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 81.61% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Para-Cumylphenol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.