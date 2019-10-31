Para-Cumylphenol Market Research Analysis by Methodology, Data Source, Research Approach and Market Size Estimation

About Para-Cumylphenol:

Para-cumylphenol is a solid at room temperature. Common applications include use in surfactants, phenolic resins and polycarbonate chain terminator etc.

Para-Cumylphenol Market Key Players:

SI Group

Dover Chemical

Para-Cumylphenol Market Types:

99% Min

Other Para-Cumylphenol Market Applications:

Surfactants

Phenolic Resins

Polycarbonate Chain Terminator

Others Scope of the Report:

Para-cumylphenol is mainly use in surfactants, phenolic resins and polycarbonate chain terminator etc. Surfactant is the largest application of para-cumylphenol, which consumed 24315 MT in 2017, with a consumption share of 41.53%.

Global major production regions are distributed in USA and China. During 2013-2017, USA production increased from 46978 MT in 2013 to 56017 MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.5%. China production also increased from 743 MT in 2013 to 1588 MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 20.9%.

Global major consumption regions are USA, China and Europe. USA is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 81.61% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Para-Cumylphenol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.