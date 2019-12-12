 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Paracetamol Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Paracetamol

GlobalParacetamol Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Paracetamol Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Paracetamol Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Paracetamol globally.

About Paracetamol:

Paracetamol, also named acetaminophen, is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness.

Paracetamol Market Manufactures:

  • Mallinckrodt
  • Anqiu Luan
  • Granules India
  • Zhejiang Kangle
  • Farmson
  • Hebei Jiheng
  • Novacyl
  • Anhui BBCA Likang
  • Anhui Fubore
  • SKPL
  • Atabay
  • Huzhou Konch
  • Changshu Huagang
  • Anhui Topsun
  • Sino Chemical

    Paracetamol Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Paracetamol Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Paracetamol Market Types:

  • Powder
  • Granules

    Paracetamol Market Applications:

  • Tablet Drug
  • Granules Drug
  • Oral Solution
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Paracetamol Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Paracetamol Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Paracetamol Market Report:

  • In the world the production of paracetamol is highly concentrated in China and India, the two countries occupy about 83.86% of the global production (China 59.02% and India 24.84%) in 2016, and their market share has been increasing in recent years.
  • In 2016, United States is still the biggest market in the world, it has a consumption nearly 49 kilo MT, followed by China (34.6 kilo MT) and Europe (48.4 kilo MT). Although India has large production, its consumption is not too much.
  • Although sales of paracetamol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the paracetamol field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Paracetamol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Paracetamol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135   

