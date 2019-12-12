Paracetamol Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Paracetamol, also named acetaminophen, is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness.

Mallinckrodt

Anqiu Luan

Granules India

Zhejiang Kangle

Farmson

Hebei Jiheng

Novacyl

Anhui BBCA Likang

Anhui Fubore

SKPL

Atabay

Huzhou Konch

Changshu Huagang

Anhui Topsun

Sino Chemical

Paracetamol Market Types:

Powder

Granules

Powder

Tablet Drug

Granules Drug

Oral Solution

Paracetamol Market Applications:

Tablet Drug

Granules Drug

Oral Solution

Others

The Report provides in depth research of the Paracetamol Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Paracetamol Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Paracetamol Market Report:

In the world the production of paracetamol is highly concentrated in China and India, the two countries occupy about 83.86% of the global production (China 59.02% and India 24.84%) in 2016, and their market share has been increasing in recent years.

In 2016, United States is still the biggest market in the world, it has a consumption nearly 49 kilo MT, followed by China (34.6 kilo MT) and Europe (48.4 kilo MT). Although India has large production, its consumption is not too much.

Although sales of paracetamol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the paracetamol field hastily.

