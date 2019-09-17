Paraffin Wax Market Potential Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Paraffin Wax Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Paraffin Wax Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Paraffin wax is a white or colorless soft solid derivable from petroleum, coal or oil shale that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.

Paraffin Wax have wide range of applications, such as candles, food, pyrotechnics, fiberboard, etc. Candles was the most widely used area which took up about 39.8% of the global total in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CNPC

Exxon Mobile

Sinopec

Shell

Sasol

LUKOIL

PDVSA

Petrobras

ENI

Cepsa

MOL

Nippon Seiro

IGI

Calumet

Samir

HollyFrontier

Hansen & Rosenthal Paraffin Wax Market by Types

Fully Refined Wax

Semi-refined Wax

Others (Food Grade

Ceresine Wax etc.) Paraffin Wax Market by Applications

Candles

Food

Pyrotechnics

Fiberboard