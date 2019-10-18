Paragliding Equipment Market Research Study Containing Progress Factors, Size, Types and Application by Regions from 2019-2024

Paragliding is one of the recreational adventure aero-sport activities. The world Paragliding Equipment market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Paragliding is one of the recreational adventure aero-sport activities. It is a free flying activity where the participants need equipment like gliders and harnesses, which can fit in a backpack..

Paragliding Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ADVANCE

NEO

NOVA

OZONE GLIDERS

SUPAIR

AirCross

APCO Aviation

COMPASS

Dudek Paragliders

ICARO Paragliders

Independence

SOL Paragliders

Swing Flugsportgerate

U-Turn

Windtech Nortec

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa.

Paragliders

Harnesses And Reserve Parachutes

Protective Gears. By Applications, the Paragliding Equipment Market can be Split into:

Recreational Users