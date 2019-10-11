Paraldehyde Market Cost Structure: Up-Stream Raw Materials, Down-Stream Buyers, Technological Updates and Future Prospects 2024

Paraldehyde Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Paraldehyde market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Paraldehyde market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Paraldehyde is the cyclic trimer of acetaldehyde molecules. Formally, it is a derivative of 1,3,5-trioxane. The corresponding tetramer is metaldehyde. A colourless liquid, it is sparingly soluble in water and highly soluble in ethanol. Paraldehyde slowly oxidizes in air, turning brown and producing an odour of acetic acid. It quickly reacts with most plastics and rubber.

Paraldehyde market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Paraldehyde market are: –

Lonza

Godavari

Nuote Chemical

Bojing Chemical

Zhaofeng Chemical. and many more Scope of Paraldehyde Report:

In recent years, the average price of global vitamins has been rising (BASF 2014 factory accident, the overall price of vitamin in 2017 rebounded). The price of paraldehyde has also risen in the last two years.Paraldehyde is mainly used for chemical intermediates. In addition, paraldehyde is also widely used in the dye and rubber industries. In 2016, chemical intermediates, dyes and rubber industry accounted for 91.17%, 3.80% and 1.71% of the consumer share.

At present, the major manufacturers of the global market for vitamin B3 are Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus and Brother Enterprises. The manufacturing process of Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus and Brother Enterprises are different from Lonza. So in this industry, Lonza did not have a significant competitor. Manufacturers outside Lonza have very little production capacity and production. The last two years, vitamin B3 enterprises continue to expand production capacity. In the next few years, vitamin B3 production capacity may be excessive, which will affect the development of paraldehyde.After decades of development, paraldehyde’s market has been very mature. Therefore, the research group does not recommend new enterprises to enter the industry.The worldwide market for Paraldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Paraldehyde Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Paraldehyde Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Chemical Intermediates

Textile Industry

Rubber Industry