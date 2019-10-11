 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Paraldehyde Market Cost Structure: Up-Stream Raw Materials, Down-Stream Buyers, Technological Updates and Future Prospects 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Paraldehyde

Paraldehyde Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Paraldehyde market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Paraldehyde market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Paraldehyde is the cyclic trimer of acetaldehyde molecules. Formally, it is a derivative of 1,3,5-trioxane. The corresponding tetramer is metaldehyde. A colourless liquid, it is sparingly soluble in water and highly soluble in ethanol. Paraldehyde slowly oxidizes in air, turning brown and producing an odour of acetic acid. It quickly reacts with most plastics and rubber.

Paraldehyde market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Paraldehyde market are: –

  • Lonza
  • Godavari
  • Nuote Chemical
  • Bojing Chemical
  • Zhaofeng Chemical. and many more

    Scope of Paraldehyde Report:

  • In recent years, the average price of global vitamins has been rising (BASF 2014 factory accident, the overall price of vitamin in 2017 rebounded). The price of paraldehyde has also risen in the last two years.Paraldehyde is mainly used for chemical intermediates. In addition, paraldehyde is also widely used in the dye and rubber industries. In 2016, chemical intermediates, dyes and rubber industry accounted for 91.17%, 3.80% and 1.71% of the consumer share.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of the global market for vitamin B3 are Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus and Brother Enterprises. The manufacturing process of Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus and Brother Enterprises are different from Lonza. So in this industry, Lonza did not have a significant competitor. Manufacturers outside Lonza have very little production capacity and production. The last two years, vitamin B3 enterprises continue to expand production capacity. In the next few years, vitamin B3 production capacity may be excessive, which will affect the development of paraldehyde.After decades of development, paraldehyde’s market has been very mature. Therefore, the research group does not recommend new enterprises to enter the industry.The worldwide market for Paraldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Paraldehyde Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

    Paraldehyde Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Chemical Intermediates
  • Textile Industry
  • Rubber Industry
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Paraldehyde Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Paraldehyde Market Research Offers:

    • Paraldehyde Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Paraldehyde market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Paraldehyde market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Paraldehyde industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Paraldehyde Industry.
    • Paraldehyde Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

