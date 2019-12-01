Paraxylene Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Paraxylene Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Paraxylene industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Paraxylene research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Paraxylene is an aromatic hydrocarbon. It is one of the three isomers of dimethylbenzene known collectively as xylenes..

Paraxylene Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

BP

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CNPC

Exxon Mobil

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

NPC

Reliance

Saudi Aramco

SINOPEC and many more. Paraxylene Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Paraxylene Market can be Split into:

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dibutyl phathalate xylene (Di-PX). By Applications, the Paraxylene Market can be Split into:

Solvents

Pesticides