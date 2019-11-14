Parking Management Solutions Market Key Vendors, Classification and Market Positioning Of Vendors With Forecast To 2019-2023.

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Parking Management Solutions Market” report provides in-depth information about Parking Management Solutions industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Parking Management Solutions Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Parking Management Solutions industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Parking Management Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Parking Management Solutions market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Use of LPWAN technologies to drive market growth. loT is the foundation on which the connectivity platform for smart parking projects is built. LPWAN is one such technology that loT devices use to communicate with one another. LoRa, Sigfox, and NB-IoT are different types of LPWAN technologies that are being tested and deployed in smart parking projects. The choice of technology is dependent on their communication range and their scalability to support many loT devices. Ouranalysts have predicted that the parking management solutions market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Parking Management Solutions:

Amano

Conduent

Kapsch TrafficCom

Siemens