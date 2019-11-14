Parking Meter Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

Global “Parking Meter market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Parking Meter market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Parking Meter basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters can be used as a tool for enforcing the street parking policy by municipalities. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agenciesâ parking management solutions. Public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings, universities and hospitals generate high parking demand which is major driver for parking meter market. Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem both in developed as well as developing countries..

Parking Meter Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Cale Access AB

CivicSmart

Inc.

IPS Group

Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

METRIC Group Ltd

Parkeon S.A.S.

Parking BOXX

POM Inc.

Ventek International

Worldwide Parking

Inc. and many more. Parking Meter Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Parking Meter Market can be Split into:

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks. By Applications, the Parking Meter Market can be Split into:

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums