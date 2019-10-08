Parking Meter Market Outlook 2024: Global Market Trends, Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Global “Parking Meter Market” 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Parking Meter industry. This report is organized and designed with some methodological assessment of the worldwide Parking Meter market. Furthermore, it also determines the latest developments in the industry while calculating the progress rate of the Parking Meter market. The world Parking Meter market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13436838

Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters can be used as a tool for enforcing the street parking policy by municipalities. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies parking management solutions. Public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings, universities and hospitals generate high parking demand which is major driver for parking meter market. Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem both in developed as well as developing countries..

Parking Meter Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Cale Access AB

CivicSmart

Inc.

IPS Group

Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

METRIC Group Ltd

Parkeon S.A.S.

Parking BOXX

POM Inc.

Ventek International

Worldwide Parking

Inc. and many more. Parking Meter Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Parking Meter Market can be Split into:

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks. By Applications, the Parking Meter Market can be Split into:

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums