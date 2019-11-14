 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Global “PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market:

  • Tesaro
  • Clovis Oncology
  • AstraZeneca
  • Abbvie

    Know About PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market: 

    PARP means poly (adenosine diphosphate [ADP] -ribose) polymerase. It is a family of 17 enzymes that combine several (poly) units of ADP-ribose in a chain (the PAR chain) and transfers them to the target proteins. This helps to restore DNA when it is damaged. DNA can be damaged by many factors, including exposure to UV rays, radiation, some anti-cancer drugs or other substances in the environment. PARP inhibitors block an enzyme critical to the repair of single stranded breaks in DNA. Inhibition of this DNA repair enzyme can lead to cell death, particularly in cancer cells that carry deficiency in other DNA repair pathways.The U.S. is the major market of PARP inhibitor supported by PARPi for ovarian cancer in the market. The U.S. region is likely to experience further growth of PARP inhibitor market with upcoming PARP inhibitors and growing cases of cancer.In 2018, the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Drug Stores
  • Online

    PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market by Types:

  • Started Phase I
  • Started Phase II
  • Started Phase III

    Regions covered in the PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size
    2.1.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Product
    4.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Product
    4.3 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Countries
    6.1.1 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Product
    6.3 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Product
    7.3 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Product
    9.3 Central & South America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Forecast
    12.5 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

