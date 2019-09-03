Parrot’s New Model Anafi FPV Adds Heaps of Joy with Focus On “Flying Immersion”

Last year Parrot launched its 4K Anafi drone with the view to supporting a good camera and masses of options with a price tag that wasn’t extremely expensive. Its latest model, the Anafi FPV, does the identical, however with a heap additional delightful, focusing on complete “flying immersion” by way of a cockpit glasses headset.

Like its Anafi forerunner, the FPV quadcopter comes with a ton of in-depth guide controls for piloting and imaging, 4K HDR video, and 21-megapixel pictures, plus decent 26-minute battery life. It is also equitably lightweight at merely 283g. The new model additionally comes with two new flight presets cinematic and racing. The large draw for this model, however, is the bird’s eye view display.

Pair your smartphone to the model with the corresponding FreeFlight 6.6 app, place your phone within the included cockpit glasses, put them in your head on your head, and take flight. The 180-degree tilting camera with 3-axis stabilization and 3X zoom will give you an invigorating and stimulating view at speeds of as much as 31mph (50km/h).

The main FPV head-up show (HUD) reveals contextual information, akin to flight speed, direction, altitude, and drone location. However, with the press of a button on prime of the headset, you can easily swap to a minimal HUD interface. An overlay reveals the exact place of your drone — and if it is off-screen, an icon factor to its location.

Parrot’s previous Anafi model centered on excellent options for a reasonable price tag, and this one stays true to origins, however with layers of entertainment. It is available from early September for $800/£650.