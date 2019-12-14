Parylene Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

About Parylene:

Parylene is a common generic name for a unique series of polymers based on paraxylene. It is a polymer created from a chemical compound known as dimer, which is actually a powder. The dimer is then vaporized, made to undergo pyrolysis, transformed into a gaseous state (now a monomer), cooled, and then introduced to a vacuum chamber where it polymerizes and becomes a film. It is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace and medicinal fields.Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D.

Parylene Market Manufactures:

Kisco

Galentis SRL

Parylene Coatings Services (Curtiss-Wright)

Stratamet Thin Film

Chireach Group

Penta Technology

Huasheng Group

Parylene Market Types:

Parylene N

Parylene C

Parylene D

Others (Parylene SF) Parylene Market Applications:

Military and Aerospace

Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Automotive

Others

Parylene is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace, medicinal and other fields. However, limited by technology barrier global parylene industry has a rather high concentration. Parylene is highly monopolized by Kisco, around 69.03% of the production market share is covered by the Kisco.

According to its raw materials, the main raw material is paraxylene, Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D. Among them, parylene N is the most popular, which accounts for about 77.72% share in 2015. The companies from China only produce parylene N and parylene C. As for the application, Electronics is the largest consumer and supports the parylene industryâs development.

Although sales of parylene brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Parylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 95 million US$ in 2024, from 77 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.