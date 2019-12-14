 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Parylene Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Parylene

GlobalParylene Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Parylene Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Parylene Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Parylene globally.

About Parylene:

Parylene is a common generic name for a unique series of polymers based on paraxylene. It is a polymer created from a chemical compound known as dimer, which is actually a powder. The dimer is then vaporized, made to undergo pyrolysis, transformed into a gaseous state (now a monomer), cooled, and then introduced to a vacuum chamber where it polymerizes and becomes a film. It is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace and medicinal fields.Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D.

Parylene Market Manufactures:

  • Kisco
  • Galentis SRL
  • Parylene Coatings Services (Curtiss-Wright)
  • Stratamet Thin Film
  • Chireach Group
  • Penta Technology
  • Huasheng Group
  • Jili Chemical

    Parylene Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Parylene Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Parylene Market Types:

  • Parylene N
  • Parylene C
  • Parylene D
  • Others (Parylene SF)

    Parylene Market Applications:

  • Military and Aerospace
  • Electronics
  • Medical
  • Automotive
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Parylene Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Parylene Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Parylene Market Report:

  • Parylene is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace, medicinal and other fields. However, limited by technology barrier global parylene industry has a rather high concentration. Parylene is highly monopolized by Kisco, around 69.03% of the production market share is covered by the Kisco.
  • According to its raw materials, the main raw material is paraxylene, Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D. Among them, parylene N is the most popular, which accounts for about 77.72% share in 2015. The companies from China only produce parylene N and parylene C. As for the application, Electronics is the largest consumer and supports the parylene industryâs development.
  • Although sales of parylene brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Parylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 95 million US$ in 2024, from 77 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Parylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Parylene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Parylene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Parylene in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Parylene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Parylene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Parylene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Parylene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 123

    1 Parylene Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Parylene by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Parylene Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Parylene Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Parylene Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Parylene Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Parylene Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Parylene Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Parylene Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Parylene Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

