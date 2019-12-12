Passive Optical Network Market 2020 Global Market Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025 Analysis

Know About Passive Optical Network Market:

A passive optical network is a faster light based multipoint telecommunication network system that brings optical fiber cabling as well as signals to the end user.In passive optical network operation, there are no conversions such as electrical to optical and optical to electrical.

PON comprises of one optical line termination (OLT) at the carrierâs premises and numerous optical network units (ONU) near the end users. PON is ecofriendly and provide better bandwidth compared to copper based networks. PON provide higher efficiency as well as security, and uses packets which are larger as well as variable. In passive optical network, a single fiber can support 16-128 end users. One fiber can handle both the upstream and downstream data traffic. PON helps in reduced operating expenses as it involves shorter installation time, reduced power expenses and provide high reliability. PON with higher bandwidth helps telecom companies to provide faster data, voice, video and some other services. PON is enabling telecom operators to provide fiber to the home, fiber to the building, fiber to the cabinet, fiber to the premises and fiber to the neighborhood, unlike fiber to the business alone in the past. BPON, EPON, GPON and WDM-PON are major passive optical network structures.Â

