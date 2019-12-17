Patient Infotainment Terminals Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Patient Infotainment Terminals Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Patient Infotainment Terminals market size.

About Patient Infotainment Terminals:

Basically a networked, rugged all-in-one touchscreen PC that can serve up bedside information and entertainment for patients while also providing look-up data for medical staff. It all makes perfect sense and such terminals are already quite popular in Europe and other parts of the world, but the US is a bit behind the curve and is yet to discover this promising and potentially very lucrative concept.

Top Key Players of Patient Infotainment Terminals Market:

EWATEC

ADVANTECH

ARBOR

ClinicAll

PDi Communication

ITI TECHNOLOGY

TEGUAR

Lincor Solutions

CliniLinc

Onyx Healthcare Inc

Barco

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size Major Applications covered in the Patient Infotainment Terminals Market report are:

Hospital

Treatment Center Scope of Patient Infotainment Terminals Market:

The types of patient infotainment terminals mainly include Small Size (â¤ 12.5″), Medium Size (From 12.5″ to 19.5″) and Large Size (>19.5″).

The patient infotainment terminals are relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 80% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, like BEWATEC, are the leading manufacture in this area.

The worldwide market for Patient Infotainment Terminals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.