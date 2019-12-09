Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application To 2023

The “Patient Lateral Transfer Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.
Patient Lateral Transfer market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.35% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Patient Lateral Transfer market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Healthcare workers and caregivers are susceptible to back injuries and may have to sustain pain while lifting, moving, and transferring patients from bed or stretchers. Lateral transfer devices are recommended over the standard draw sheet approach to transfer patients. These devices reduce friction and are cost-effective, making them a favorable option while purchasing technologies on patient-handling. Transfer assist devices can lower the force exerted by caregivers by reducing friction and improving their posture when moving totally or partially dependent patients. Transfer assist devices require less force when used in combination. One instance is using a transfer board with a slider sheet than using only one device. When used in the correct manner, the devices can help in the efficient transfer of patients. Further, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses are used on a large scale to avoid the risk of MSDs among healthcare workers. Ouranalysts have predicted that the patient lateral transfer market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Patient Lateral Transfer:
The report contains detailed information about the following points:
This report focuses on the global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc., major types, major applications from global and major regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and etc. Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report. The development of the industry is assessed with information on the current status of the industry in various regions.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
The increase in burden of chronic diseases has affected a large percentage of the population with their occurrence even in early life. The rising prevalence and costs make chronic disease management one of healthcares most challenging and urgent need. Chronic diseases are affecting both developed and developing countries globally.
Lack of trained caretakers for patient handling
Patient lateral transfer devices significantly reduce the risks associated with manual handling. However, the shortage of trained personnel to perform lateral transfers limits the use of patient lateral transfer devices. Patient lateral transfer combines skill with theoretical knowledge along with practical experience. Poor techniques of using even advanced devices can lead to injuries. and ailing individuals could sustain additional injury. Hence, educational intervention and proper training are required.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the patient lateral transfer market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Key Table Points Covered in Patient Lateral Transfer Market Report:
- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Research Report 2019
- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Industry Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2023)
- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2023)
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis by Application
- Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis of Global Patient Lateral Transfer
- Patient Lateral Transfer Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
Following are the Questions covers in Patient Lateral Transfer Market report:
- What will the market development rate of Patient Lateral Transfer advertise in 2023?
- Which are the most dynamic organizations with portfolios and ongoing improvement inside Patient Lateral Transfer industry till 2023?
- What are the key elements driving the worldwide Patient Lateral Transfer to advertise?
- What are the numerous R&D elements and information bits of knowledge to chargeable for a rising piece of the overall industry?
- Who are the key producers in Patient Lateral Transfer advertise space?
- What are the market openings highlight hazard and market review of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market?
- What are future speculation openings in the in Patient Lateral Transfer scene dissecting value patterns?
- What are deals, income, and value examination by sorts and uses of Patient Lateral Transfer Market?
- What are the primary issues that will affect development, including future income projections?
- What are deals, income, and value examination by districts of Patient Lateral Transfer industry?
- What are the advertise openings and potential dangers related to Patient Lateral Transfer by investigating patterns?
Competitive Analysis:
The appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. ThisThe research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of theTheâs competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Patient Lateral Transfer market.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
