Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application To 2023

The “Patient Lateral Transfer Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Patient Lateral Transfer market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.35% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Patient Lateral Transfer market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Healthcare workers and caregivers are susceptible to back injuries and may have to sustain pain while lifting, moving, and transferring patients from bed or stretchers. Lateral transfer devices are recommended over the standard draw sheet approach to transfer patients. These devices reduce friction and are cost-effective, making them a favorable option while purchasing technologies on patient-handling. Transfer assist devices can lower the force exerted by caregivers by reducing friction and improving their posture when moving totally or partially dependent patients. Transfer assist devices require less force when used in combination. One instance is using a transfer board with a slider sheet than using only one device. When used in the correct manner, the devices can help in the efficient transfer of patients. Further, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses are used on a large scale to avoid the risk of MSDs among healthcare workers. Ouranalysts have predicted that the patient lateral transfer market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Patient Lateral Transfer:

EZ Way

Getinge

Hill-Rom

HoverTech

McAuley Medical