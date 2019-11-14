Patio Heaters Market 2019 Consumption Sales by Type, Product Specifications, Market 2019 Research Methodology, Market 2019 forecast to 2024.

“Patio Heaters Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of Patio Heaters Market In Future, we develop with Patio Heaters Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The Patio Heaters Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.
Short Details of Patio Heaters Market Report – A patio heater (also called a mushroom or umbrella heater) is a radiant heating appliance for generating thermal radiation for outdoor use.A burner on top of a pole, it burns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane or butane, and directs the flames against a perforated metal screen. Heat is radiated from the surface of the screen in a circular pattern around the appliance. A reflector a top the burner reflects heat that would be otherwise lost upwards. This is because the reflecting hood is usually silvered which makes it a poor absorber of heat but excellent at reflecting infra-red radiation back. This reduces the amount of heat lost by conduction as silvered surfaces will not absorb infra-red light. The chimenea is an alternative to the patio heater for home use, which burns wood instead of gas.
Global Patio Heaters market competition by top manufacturers
- Bond
- AZ Patio Heaters
- AmazonBasics
- Napoleon
- Blue Rhino
- Lava Heat Italia
- Bromic
- Dayva
- Infratech
- Lynx
- Solaira
- Sunglo
- Sunpak
- SYMO nv
A patio heater, also known as an umbrella or mushroom heater, is a radiant heating appliance that generates thermal radiation in outdoor spaces. Patio heaters run on natural gas or propane gas. They also run on electricity. During the operation of a patio heater, heat is radiated in a circular pattern around the appliance. Patio heaters facilitate the provision of warmth in their vicinity.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Patio Heaters. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Patio Heaters market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.
All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.
The worldwide market for Patio Heaters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Patio Heaters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Patio Heaters Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Electric
1.2.2 Natural Gas
1.2.3 Propane
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commercial
1.3.2 Residential
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Bond
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Bond Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 AZ Patio Heaters
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 AZ Patio Heaters Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 AmazonBasics
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 AmazonBasics Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Napoleon
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Napoleon Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Blue Rhino
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Blue Rhino Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Lava Heat Italia
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Lava Heat Italia Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Bromic
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Bromic Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Dayva
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Dayva Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Infratech
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Infratech Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Lynx
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Lynx Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Solaira
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Solaira Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Sunglo
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Sunglo Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Sunpak
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Sunpak Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 SYMO nv
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 SYMO nv Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Patio Heaters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Patio Heaters Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Patio Heaters Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Patio Heaters Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Patio Heaters Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Patio Heaters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Patio Heaters Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Patio Heaters by Country
5.1 North America Patio Heaters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Patio Heaters Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Patio Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Patio Heaters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
