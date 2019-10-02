PBT Neat Resin Market 2019 By Industry Size Estimation, Industry Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology By 2024

“PBT Neat Resin Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of PBT Neat Resin Market Report – Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, Mechanical Equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT neat resin, excluding PBT modified resin and PBT Compounds.

Global PBT Neat Resin market competition by top manufacturers

Changchun

BASF

Sabic

DuBay Polymer (Lanxess

DuPont)

Ticona (Celanese)

DuPont

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech (Polyplastics

Teijin)

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya

Heshili

At present, the major manufacturers of PBT are concentrated in Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont) and Ticona (Celanese). Changchun is the world leader. Polymer Technology and Services PBT is marketed under a wide variety of brand names by these companies.

PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical & electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive accounts for nearly 44.86% of total downstream consumption of PBT.

The worldwide market for PBT Neat Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 4330 million US$ in 2024, from 3420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PBT Neat Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Injection Grade PBT

Extrusion Grade PBT

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile industry

Mechanical equipment

Other products

Table of Contents

1 PBT Neat Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PBT Neat Resin

1.2 Classification of PBT Neat Resin by Types

1.2.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global PBT Neat Resin Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global PBT Neat Resin Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) PBT Neat Resin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) PBT Neat Resin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) PBT Neat Resin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) PBT Neat Resin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) PBT Neat Resin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of PBT Neat Resin (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 PBT Neat Resin Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 PBT Neat Resin Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America PBT Neat Resin Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America PBT Neat Resin Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe PBT Neat Resin Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe PBT Neat Resin Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 PBT Neat Resin Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America PBT Neat Resin Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe PBT Neat Resin Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific PBT Neat Resin Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America PBT Neat Resin Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa PBT Neat Resin Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

