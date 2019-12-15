PCB Antenna Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “PCB Antenna Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of PCB Antenna industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. PCB Antenna market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of PCB Antenna by main manufactures and geographic regions.

PCB Antenna Market Analysis:

In radio, an antenna is the interface between radio waves propagating through space and electric currents moving in metal conductors, used with a transmitter or receiver. In transmission, a radio transmitter supplies an electric current to the antennas terminals, and the antenna radiates the energy from the current as electromagnetic waves (radio waves). In reception, an antenna intercepts some of the power of an electromagnetic wave in order to produce an electric current at its terminals, that is applied to a receiver to be amplified. Antennas are essential components of all radio equipment, and are used in radio broadcasting, broadcast television, two-way radio, communications receivers, radar, cell phones, satellite communications and other devices.

The increasing demand for PCB Antenna drives the market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. A PCB antenna is said to be stable, reproducible and quite simple to produce. Moreover, it makes use of the existing board. The PCB antenna possesses a two-dimensional (2D) structure. IFA and MIFA are believed to be the two kinds of PCB antennas. Advantages like low data rate and typical range requirement in a BLE application all together make these antennas extremely functional. In addition, these antennas are said to be economical, simple to design and easy to implement as they have now emerged as an important element of the PCB, plus they offer enhanced performance in the range of 150-250 MHz bandwidth. It is said that a small size PCB antenna at high frequencies can also be prepared as per the application requirements.

The global PCB Antenna market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of PCB Antenna Market Are:

Vishay

Murata

Pulse

Digi International

Linx Technologies

DLP Design

Yageo

TechNexion

Radiall

Antenova

API Technologies

Laird Technologies

PCB Antenna Market Segmentation by Types:

IFAMIFAOthers

PCB Antenna Market Segmentation by Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communication

Electronic

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronic

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of PCB Antenna create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global PCB Antenna Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

PCB Antenna Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: PCB Antenna Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global PCB Antenna Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: PCB Antenna Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: PCB Antenna Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global PCB Antenna Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: PCB Antenna Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

