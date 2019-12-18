PE-RT Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

Polyethylene of raised temperature resistance, short as PE-RT, is an advanced type of polyethylene to add extra performance characteristics such as enhanced strength at high temperatures to the traditional properties of polyethylene. Owning to enhanced mechanical properties at elevated temperature, PE-RT resins can be used in all hot water & heat distribution applications. The common monomers of polymerization include ethylene, Hexene, and Octene.

Dow Chemical

SK

LG Chem

LyondellBasell

DAELIM

Ineos

Ethylene-Octene

Ethylene-Hexene

Under-floor and Wall Heating & Cooling

Plumbing & Drinking Water Supply

In the 90s of last century, Dow first developed this product. In the past ten years, the industry maintained a rapid development. Many companies have expanded its production capacity. At the same time, these leading companies are developing new products and new technologies. In 2015, Lyondellbasell launched its own new products.

In other words, the industry has a high technical barrier and only a few companies have ability to produce this product. Dow and Lyondellbasell, have the advanced technology. And Sinpec has developed own technology since 2012. In addition, some companies have the production ability of whole industry chain. For example: Dow has the products of ethylene and Octene.

In this industry, the advantages of upstream raw materials, product quality, and downstream demand are the three decisive factors that determine this industry. For example: Swiss GF company only uses Dow products.

The worldwide market for PE-RT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

