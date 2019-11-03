 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PE-RT Market 2019 by Consumers Analysis, Methodology and Business Region Distribution Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

PE-RT

Global "PE-RT Market" report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the PE-RT including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for PE-RT investments from 2019 till 2024.

About PE-RT:

Polyethylene of raised temperature resistance, short as PE-RT, is an advanced type of polyethylene to add extra performance characteristics such as enhanced strength at high temperatures to the traditional properties of polyethylene. Owning to enhanced mechanical properties at elevated temperature, PE-RT resins can be used in all hot water & heat distribution applications. The common monomers of polymerization include ethylene, Hexene, and Octene.

PE-RT Market Key Players:

  • Dow Chemical
  • SK
  • LG Chem
  • LyondellBasell
  • DAELIM
  • Ineos
  • Sinopec

    PE-RT market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The PE-RT has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    PE-RT Market Types:

  • Ethylene-Octene
  • Ethylene-Hexene
  • Ethylene-Butene

    PE-RT Market Applications:

  • Under-floor and Wall Heating & Cooling
  • Plumbing & Drinking Water Supply
  • Industrial Pipes and Fittings

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the 90s of last century, Dow first developed this product. In the past ten years, the industry maintained a rapid development. Many companies have expanded its production capacity. At the same time, these leading companies are developing new products and new technologies. In 2015, Lyondellbasell launched its own new products.
  • In other words, the industry has a high technical barrier and only a few companies have ability to produce this product. Dow and Lyondellbasell, have the advanced technology. And Sinpec has developed own technology since 2012. In addition, some companies have the production ability of whole industry chain. For example: Dow has the products of ethylene and Octene.
  • In this industry, the advantages of upstream raw materials, product quality, and downstream demand are the three decisive factors that determine this industry. For example: Swiss GF company only uses Dow products.
  • The worldwide market for PE-RT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PE-RT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

