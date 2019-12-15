PE-RT Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

About PE-RT Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market:

PE-RT (Polyethylene of Raised Temperature resistance) for hot and cold water as well as industrial pipe applications. These materials have a unique molecular structure and crystalline microstructure, which provides excellent Long Term Hydrostatic Strength at high temperatures without the need for cross-linking the material. PE-RT type materials have been used successfully in domestic hot and cold water piping systems for more than 20 years, and in application areas such as underfloor heating and radiator connections. More recently, the easy processing and outstanding material properties have also made these resins attractive for use in many larger diameter industrial applications, where regular Polyethylene cannot be used due to its high temperature limitations. In this respect PE-RT can also compete with high-end engineering plastics, offering significant cost savings. The use of PERT materials provides significant process advantages to the converters, allowing high line speed pipe production and providing excellent flexibility and ease of installation for the application.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Global PE-RT Oxygen Barrier Pipes market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PE-RT Oxygen Barrier Pipes. Top manufacturers/players:

Wavin

Hewing GmbH

Oventrop

Pexgol

IVT GmbH & Co.KG

China Lesso Group

HongYue Plastic Group

Zhejiang Weixing

KUPP

Roth Industries PE-RT Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. PE-RT Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment by Types:

Residential