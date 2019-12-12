Pea Protein Ingredient Market 2020 to 2025 Structure with Top down and Bottom up Approach, Technological Trends – Global Forecast Report

Axiom Foods

A&B Ingredients

COSUCRA

Cargill

CHS Inc

Nutri-Pea Limited

Pea protein comes from yellow split peas, which are part of the pulse family, along with beans, lentils, peas, and chickpeas. In addition to being naturally gluten-free, pulses rarely trigger allergiesâand theyâre tied to a number of health perks, from weight loss to a lower risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Pea protein powder can also make a great addition to post-workout smoothies. According to a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, athletes who consumed pea protein powder experienced the same degree of muscle building as those who consumed whey protein powder.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pea Protein Ingredient market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Dietary Supplement

Food And Beverages Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Isolates

Concentrates