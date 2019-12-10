Pearlescent Pigment Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Pearlescent pigments are special kind of pigments that belong to the fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments category..

Pearlescent Pigment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ALTANA

BASF

CHESIR

Merck

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Sun Chemical

CRISTAL

Kuncai Americas

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO

Oxen Special Chemicals

Sinoparst Science and Technology

and many more. Pearlescent Pigment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Pearlescent Pigment Market can be Split into:

Silver White Series

Rainbow Color Series. By Applications, the Pearlescent Pigment Market can be Split into:

Paints And Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics