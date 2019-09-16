Pectin Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Pectin Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Pectin Market also studies the global Pectin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Pectin:

Pectin is a structural heteropolysaccharide contained in the primary cell walls of terrestrial plants. It is produced commercially as a white to light brown powder, mainly extracted from citrus fruits, and is used in food as a gelling agent, particularly in jams and jellies. It is also used in fillings, medicines, sweets, as a stabilizer in fruit juices and milk drinks, and as a source of dietary fiber.

Pectin Market by Manufactures:

CP Kelco

Danisco (DuPont)

Cargill

Herbstreith& Fox KG

Yantai Andre Pectin

Silvateam

Naturex

Jinfeng Pectin

Pomona’s Universal Pectin

Ceamsa

Yuning Bio-Tec

Pectin Market Types:

High Methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low Methoxyl (LMC) Pectin

Amidated low Methoxyl (LMA) Pectin Pectin Market Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pectin is a food hydrocolloid that benefits from a high level of acceptance among consumers, a natural perception and is used in food globally.

The Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the pectin as a safe additive for use in food and it has allocated an Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) of “not specified”.

The worldwide market for Pectin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.