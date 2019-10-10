Pelargonic Acid Market Main Application Analysis, Development, Trends Forecast 2024

Global “Pelargonic Acid Market” report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast period from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Pelargonic Acid Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Pelargonic Acid, also called nonanoic acid, is a monocarboxylic acid that naturally occurring fatty acid found in plants and animals. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pelargonic acid for use in food, cosmetics, shampoos and other personal care products, and in transdermal drug delivery systems. Other applications are as a developer for photographic plates, in lacquers and plastics, in lubricants and metalworking fluids, and in herbicide products for plant protection.Pelargonic Acid are mainly classified into the following types: PA 90 Content, PA 95 Content, PA 98 Content and others. PA 98 Content is the most widely used type which takes up about 57.5% of the total sales in 2018.Pelargonic Acid have wide range of applications, such as plant protection products, lubricating oil, cosmetics, bleaching agents, food fragrances etc.The global Pelargonic Acid average cost is influenced by the global trend. The average cost will be in increasing trend if the price of raw materials rises. According to this study, over the next five years the Pelargonic Acid market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 110 million by 2024, from US$ 86 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pelargonic Acid business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Matrica S.p.A

OXEA

Emery

Croda Sipo

Zhenghou Yibang

Chongqing Yuanda

… Segmentation by product type:

PA 90 Content

PA 95 Content

PA 98 Content Segmentation by application:

Plant Protection Products

Lubricating Oil

Cosmetics

Bleaching Agents

Food Fragrances