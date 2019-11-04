Pen Needles Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Segments, Future Development, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global “Pen Needles Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Pen Needles industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Pen Needles market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Pen Needles market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Pen Needles Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 115 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Pen Needles Market Report:

After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

1. In the last several years, Global market of Insulin Pen Needles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Insulin Pen Needles is nearly 1456 M USD; the actual production is about 12333 M Unit.

2. The global average price of Insulin Pen Needles is in the decreasing trend, from 121.7 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 118.0 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

3. The classification of Insulin Pen Needles includes Standard Insulin Pen Needles and Safety Insulin Pen Needles, and the proportion of Standard Insulin Pen Needles in 2016 is about 95%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Insulin Pen Needles is widely used for Home and Medical Institutions. The most proportion of Insulin Pen Needles is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is about 92%.

4. North America is the largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles, with a production market share nearly 43.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles Media, enjoying production market share nearly 38.7% in 2016.

5. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

6. Market competition is not intense. BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Pen Needles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pen Needles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Pen Needles market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

BD

Novo Nordisk

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

HTL-Strefa

Beipu

Kangdelai

Ulticare

Allison Medical

Dongbao

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Standard Insulin Pen Needles

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home Use

Medical Institutions

Global Pen Needles Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Pen Needles market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pen Needles market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

