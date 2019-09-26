 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Penetration Testing Market Size 2019: Expectable to Exceed Market Income, Subdivisions and Market Competition Trend Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 26, 2019

Penetration Testing

Global “Penetration Testing Market Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Penetration Testing market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13526400       

The global Penetration Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

A penetration testing, colloquially known as a pen test, is an authorized simulated attack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. The test is performed to identify both weaknesses (also referred to as vulnerabilities), including the potential for unauthorized parties to gain access to the system’s features and data, as well as strengths, enabling a full risk assessment to be completed..

Penetration Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Acunetix (UK)
  • Checkmarx (U.S.)
  • Cigital
  • Inc. (U.S.)
  • Contrast Security (U.S.)
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)
  • IBM (U.S.)
  • Netsparker Limited (UK)
  • Portswigger Ltd. (U.S.)
  • Qualys
  • Inc. (U.S.)
  • Rapid7
  • Inc. (U.S.)
  • Synopsys
  • Inc. (U.S.)
  • Trustwave Holdings
  • Inc. (U.S.)
  • Veracode (U.S.)
  • Whitehat Security (U.S.)
  • Wireshark (U.S.) and many more.

    Penetration Testing Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Penetration Testing Market can be Split into:

  • Network penetration testing
  • Web application penetration testing
  • Mobile application penetration testing
  • Social engineering
  • Wireless penetration testing
  • Others.

    By Applications, the Penetration Testing Market can be Split into:

  • Government and defense
  • Banking
  • Financial Services
  • and Insurance (BFSI)
  • IT and telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Others.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13526400      

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Penetration Testing market.

    Chapter 1, to describe Penetration Testing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Penetration Testing market, with sales, revenue, and price of Penetration Testing, in 2016 and 2017;

    Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

    Chapter 4, to show the global Penetration Testing market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Penetration Testing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12, Penetration Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Penetration Testing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13526400        

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Penetration Testing Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Penetration Testing Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Penetration Testing Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Penetration Testing Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Penetration Testing Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Penetration Testing Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Penetration Testing Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Penetration Testing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Penetration Testing Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Penetration Testing Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Penetration Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Penetration Testing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Penetration Testing Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Penetration Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Penetration Testing Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Penetration Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected] 

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.