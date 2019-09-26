Penetration Testing Market Size 2019: Expectable to Exceed Market Income, Subdivisions and Market Competition Trend Forecast 2024

Global “Penetration Testing Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Penetration Testing market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Penetration Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

A penetration testing, colloquially known as a pen test, is an authorized simulated attack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. The test is performed to identify both weaknesses (also referred to as vulnerabilities), including the potential for unauthorized parties to gain access to the system’s features and data, as well as strengths, enabling a full risk assessment to be completed..

Penetration Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Acunetix (UK)

Checkmarx (U.S.)

Cigital

Inc. (U.S.)

Contrast Security (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Netsparker Limited (UK)

Portswigger Ltd. (U.S.)

Qualys

Inc. (U.S.)

Rapid7

Inc. (U.S.)

Synopsys

Inc. (U.S.)

Trustwave Holdings

Inc. (U.S.)

Veracode (U.S.)

Whitehat Security (U.S.)

Wireshark (U.S.) and many more. Penetration Testing Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Penetration Testing Market can be Split into:

Network penetration testing

Web application penetration testing

Mobile application penetration testing

Social engineering

Wireless penetration testing

Others. By Applications, the Penetration Testing Market can be Split into:

Government and defense

Banking

Financial Services

and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Retail