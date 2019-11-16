Pentabromotoluene Market Research Analysis and Growth Forecast by Manufacturers Geographical Regions from 2019 2024

Short Details of Pentabromotoluene Market Report – Pentabromotoluene is a sort of chemicals.

Global Pentabromotoluene market competition by top manufacturers

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

Great Lakes

Tosoh

Qingdao Haihua

Xinfeng Chemical

TCI

Sigma-Aldrich

Hairui Chemical

Wubei-Biochem



Molecular formula: C7H3Br5,Molecular weight: 486.6187,Relative density :2.607g/cm3,The worldwide market for Pentabromotoluene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.,This report focuses on the Pentabromotoluene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Putity 99%

Putiry 98%

Putiry 97%

Putiry 95%

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Flame Retardant