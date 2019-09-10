Pentaerythritol Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2024

Pentaerythritol, white crystal or powder, flammable, susceptible to general organic acid ester, a large number of coatings for industrial production of alkyd resins, synthetic advanced lubricants, plasticizers, surfactants and pharmaceuticals, explosives and other raw materials.

Short Details of Pentaerythritol Market Report – Pentaerythritol, white crystal or powder, flammable, susceptible to general organic acid ester, a large number of coatings for industrial production of alkyd resins, synthetic advanced lubricants, plasticizers, surfactants and pharmaceuticals, explosives and other raw materials.

Global Pentaerythritol market competition by top manufacturers

Celanese Corp.

Ercros SA

Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Perstorp

Baoding Guoxiu Chemical Industry

Copenor

Henan Pengcheng Group

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries

Liyang Ruiyang Chemical

MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya

Shahid Rasouli

U-Jin Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Zarja Chemical

Asia Paints

Pentaerythritol production are mainly concentrated in China and Europe at present, the output of this two regions occupy global production more than 65.49%. Pentaerythritol production capacity increased with the increase of the downstream application.

In 2015, the global production of pentaerythritol over 580.55 (K MT); the growth margin is around 15.63% during this year.

China and EU are both major production and consumption region in pentaerythritol market. In 2015, China takes 36.21% in global consumption while EU takes 17.50%.

The worldwide market for Pentaerythritol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pentaerythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pentaerythritol -95

Pentaerythritol -98

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd Inks

Alkyd Adhesives and Sealants