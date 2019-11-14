 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pentaerythritol Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Pentaerythritol

Global “Pentaerythritol Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Pentaerythritol in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pentaerythritol Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Celanese Corp.
  • Ercros SA
  • Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
  • Perstorp
  • Baoding Guoxiu Chemical Industry
  • Copenor
  • Henan Pengcheng Group
  • Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
  • Liyang Ruiyang Chemical
  • MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya
  • Shahid Rasouli
  • U-Jin Chemical
  • Yunnan Yuntianhua
  • Zarja Chemical
  • Asia Paints

    The report provides a basic overview of the Pentaerythritol industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Pentaerythritol Market Types:

  • Pentaerythritol -95
  • Pentaerythritol -98
  • Others

    Pentaerythritol Market Applications:

  • Alkyd Paints
  • Alkyd Inks
  • Alkyd Adhesives and Sealants
  • Others

    Finally, the Pentaerythritol market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Pentaerythritol market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Pentaerythritol production are mainly concentrated in China and Europe at present, the output of this two regions occupy global production more than 65.49%. Pentaerythritol production capacity increased with the increase of the downstream application.
  • In 2015, the global production of pentaerythritol over 580.55 (K MT); the growth margin is around 15.63% during this year.
  • China and EU are both major production and consumption region in pentaerythritol market. In 2015, China takes 36.21% in global consumption while EU takes 17.50%.
  • The worldwide market for Pentaerythritol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pentaerythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

