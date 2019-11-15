Peony Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global Peony Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Peony Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Peony industry.

Geographically, Peony Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Peony including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Peony Market Repot:

Arcieris Peonies

Kennicott

Adelman Peony Gardens

Castle Hayne Farms

Alaska Perfect Peony

Third Branch Flower

Pivoines Capano

Warmerdam Paeonia

3 Glaciers Farm

Echo Lake Farm

Meadowburn Farm

Spring Hill Peony Farm

Joslyn Peonies

Maple Ridge Peony Farm

Chilly Root Peony Farm

Simmons Paeonies

English Peonies

Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture

Zi Peony

Shenzhou Peony

Shaoyaomiao

APEONY

GuoSeTianXiang

Yongming Flowers

Zhongchuan Peony

Peony is a flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae. Peony varieties with huge, double flowers will be the focal point of the garden when they bloom in early summer. Single-flowered types are more subtle and combine well with other perennials. Flower colors include pink, red, white, and yellow, and the plants grow 18 inches to 3 feet tall, depending on the variety. Peonies make an attractive low hedge. However, they can take up to 3 years to mature, and dont perform well in hot summer climates.

Paeonia Suffruticosa

Paeonia Lactiflora Peony Market Applications:

Domestic Field

What are the key factors driving the global Peony?

Who are the key manufacturers in Peony space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Peony?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Peony market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Peony opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Peony market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Peony market? Scope of Report:

Currently, the Netherlands peony occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially China and the United States.

Although the Peony market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Peony is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.