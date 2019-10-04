Peptide Therapeutics Market 2019-2024 Analysis, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Manufacturers Landscape, Shares, Size, Limitations, Regions with Forecast

“Peptide Therapeutics Market” research report provides the most recent business information and industry future trends, permitting you to spot the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profit. The business report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic business analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Scope of Peptide Therapeutics Market:

Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are distinguished from proteins on the basis of size, and as a benchmark can be understood to contain approximately 50 amino acids or less.

In this report, we study the peptide-based drugs.

In the last several years, global market of Peptide Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.7%. The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and the increasing pool of cancer patients. The technological advancements, resulting in a significant reduction in the production cost of peptide drugs, is also boosting this market remarkably. In 2017, global revenue of Peptide Therapeutics is nearly 28.5 billion USD; the actual production is about 150 million units.

The classification of Peptide Therapeutics includes Injection, Oral and other, and the proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 74.2%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Peptide Therapeutics is widely sales for Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System and Others. The key application of peptide therapeutics is into cancer mainly used for treating prostrate, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast cancer. and the consumption proportion is about 33.6% in 2017.

Over the next five years, projects that Peptide Therapeutics will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 39300 million by 2023, from US$ 28500 million in 2017.

The Peptide Therapeutics report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

Sanofi

Teva

Novo Nordisk

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca Peptide Therapeutics Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Peptide Therapeutics market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. Peptide Therapeutics Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Injection

Oral

Other Segmentation by application:

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Central Nervous System