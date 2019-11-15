Peptide Therapeutics Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

“Peptide Therapeutics Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Peptide Therapeutics Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Peptide Therapeutics Market Report – Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are distinguished from proteins on the basis of size, and as a benchmark can be understood to contain approximately 50 amino acids or less.In this report, we study the peptide-based drugs.
Global Peptide Therapeutics market competition by top manufacturers
- Sanofi
- Teva
- Novo Nordisk
- Takeda
- Eli Lilly
- AstraZeneca
- Novartis
- Shire
- AbbVie
- Ipsen
- Allergan
- Ferring
- Merck
- The Medicines
- Roche
- J & J
The Scope of the Report:
In the last several years, global market of Peptide Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.7%. The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and the increasing pool of cancer patients. The technological advancements, resulting in a significant reduction in the production cost of peptide drugs, is also boosting this market remarkably. In 2017, global revenue of Peptide Therapeutics is nearly 28.5 billion USD; the actual production is about 150 million units.
The classification of Peptide Therapeutics includes Injection, Oral and other, and the proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 74.2%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.
Peptide Therapeutics is widely sales for Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System and Others. The key application of peptide therapeutics is into cancer mainly used for treating prostrate, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast cancer. and the consumption proportion is about 33.6% in 2017.
The worldwide market for Peptide Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 39300 million US$ in 2024, from 28500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Peptide Therapeutics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Peptide Therapeutics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Peptide Therapeutics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Peptide Therapeutics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Peptide Therapeutics by Country
5.1 North America Peptide Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Peptide Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Peptide Therapeutics by Country
8.1 South America Peptide Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Peptide Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Peptide Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
