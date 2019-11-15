Peptide Therapeutics Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

Short Details of Peptide Therapeutics Market Report – Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are distinguished from proteins on the basis of size, and as a benchmark can be understood to contain approximately 50 amino acids or less.In this report, we study the peptide-based drugs.

Global Peptide Therapeutics market competition by top manufacturers

Sanofi

Teva

Novo Nordisk

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Shire

AbbVie

Ipsen

Allergan

Ferring

Merck

The Medicines

Roche

J & J



The Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Peptide Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.7%. The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and the increasing pool of cancer patients. The technological advancements, resulting in a significant reduction in the production cost of peptide drugs, is also boosting this market remarkably. In 2017, global revenue of Peptide Therapeutics is nearly 28.5 billion USD; the actual production is about 150 million units.

The classification of Peptide Therapeutics includes Injection, Oral and other, and the proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 74.2%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Peptide Therapeutics is widely sales for Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System and Others. The key application of peptide therapeutics is into cancer mainly used for treating prostrate, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast cancer. and the consumption proportion is about 33.6% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Peptide Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 39300 million US$ in 2024, from 28500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Peptide Therapeutics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Injection

Oral

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Central Nervous System