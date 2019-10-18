 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Peptide Therapeutics Market Report Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Peptide Therapeutics Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Peptide Therapeutics industry. Peptide Therapeutics Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are distinguished from proteins on the basis of size, and as a benchmark can be understood to contain approximately 50 amino acids or less.In this report, we study the peptide-based drugs.

Key Players Analysis: Peptide Therapeutics market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share.

  • Sanofi
  • Teva
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Takeda
  • Eli Lilly and many more

    Scope of Peptide Therapeutics Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Peptide Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.7%. The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and the increasing pool of cancer patients. The technological advancements, resulting in a significant reduction in the production cost of peptide drugs, is also boosting this market remarkably. In 2017, global revenue of Peptide Therapeutics is nearly 28.5 billion USD; the actual production is about 150 million units.
  • The classification of Peptide Therapeutics includes Injection, Oral and other, and the proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 74.2%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.
  • Peptide Therapeutics is widely sales for Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System and Others. The key application of peptide therapeutics is into cancer mainly used for treating prostrate, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast cancer. and the consumption proportion is about 33.6% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Peptide Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 39300 million US$ in 2024, from 28500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Peptide Therapeutics Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Injection
  • Oral
  • Other

    Peptide Therapeutics Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Cancer
  • Metabolic Disorders
  • Central Nervous System
  • Other

    Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Peptide Therapeutics market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

