Peptone Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Peptone is an organic compound providing carbon source, organic nitrogen source, growth factors and other nutrients for the microorganisms, cell. Peptone is obtained from meat, casein, gelatin, soy, pea, wheat, potato, and other proteins.

Solabia

Kerry

FrieslandCampina Domo

Biospringer

Tianjiu

Titan Biotech

Zhongshi Duqing

Organotechnie

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ketai

Tatua

Biotecnica

Qidi

Guizhou Xinhua

BD Biosciences

Major Types covered in the Peptone Market report are:

Animal Peptone

Vegetal Peptone

Major Applications covered in the Peptone Market report are:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research Institutions

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical industry is the largest market of peptone, with market share of 44.30% in 2017. The market share of pharmaceutical industry varies with conditions in different countries, with India and European countries enjoys higher ratio than the other counties.

Peptone can be classified as animal peptone, vegetal peptone and others in terms of source. Vegetal peptone is the major kind of peptone due to its stable quality and reasonable price. Itâs market share reached to 55.98% in 2017. The market of peptone is quite concentrated, with USA, Europe, China and India as the major producing area.

The largest producers of peptone in the worldwide are Solabia, Kerry, Friesland Campina Domo, Biospringer, Tianjiu and Titan Biotech, which takes a combined revenue share of 39.56% in 2017. The largest producing regions of peptone are China, Europe and USA.

The worldwide market for Peptone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.