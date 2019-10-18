 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Perfluoropolyethers Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

October 18, 2019

Perfluoropolyethers

The report shows positive growth in “Perfluoropolyethers Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Perfluoropolyethers industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Perfluoropolyethers Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties. Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure.

Some top manufacturers in Perfluoropolyethers Market: –

  • Dupont (Chemours)
  • SOLVAY
  • DAIKIN
  • Dow Corning
  • Klüber Lubrication and many more

    Scope of Perfluoropolyethers Report:

  • The classification of perfluoropolyether includes PFPE Oil and PFPE Grease, and the proportion of PFPE Grease in 2017 is about 73%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Perfluoropolyether is widely used in aerospace, electronic, chemical and other field. The most proportion of perfluoropolyether is aerospace, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 37.62%.
  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25%.
  • The worldwide market for Perfluoropolyethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Perfluoropolyethers Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • PFPE Oil
  • PFPE Grease

    Perfluoropolyethers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Aerospace
  • Electronic
  • Chemical
  • Other Industries

    Perfluoropolyethers Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Perfluoropolyethers market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Perfluoropolyethers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Perfluoropolyethers, with sales, revenue, and price of Perfluoropolyethers, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Perfluoropolyethers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Perfluoropolyethers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Perfluoropolyethers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Perfluoropolyethers report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Perfluoropolyethers market players.

