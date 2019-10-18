Perfluoropolyethers Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Perfluoropolyethers Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Perfluoropolyethers industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Perfluoropolyethers Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties. Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure.

Some top manufacturers in Perfluoropolyethers Market: –

Dupont (Chemours)

SOLVAY

DAIKIN

Dow Corning

Klüber Lubrication

The classification of perfluoropolyether includes PFPE Oil and PFPE Grease, and the proportion of PFPE Grease in 2017 is about 73%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Perfluoropolyether is widely used in aerospace, electronic, chemical and other field. The most proportion of perfluoropolyether is aerospace, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 37.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25%.

The worldwide market for Perfluoropolyethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Perfluoropolyethers Market Segment by Type, covers:

PFPE Oil

PFPE Grease Perfluoropolyethers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Aerospace

Electronic

Chemical