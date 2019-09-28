Permanent Electromagnetic Chucks Market 2019 – Global Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research Co.

Kanetec

Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)

GUANG DAR Magnet

Hishiko Corporation

Walmag Magnetics

Magnetool

Inc.

Sarda Magnets Group

Walker Magnetics (Alliance Holdings)

Braillon Magnetics

Tecnomagnete S.p.A.

Earth-Chain Enterprise

Magna-Lock USA (Obsidian Manufacturing Industries)

Uptech Engineering

HVR Magnetics Co.

Permanent Electromagnetic Chucks, combines the advantages of both permanent magnets and electromagnets. An electromagnetic force is required for just a couple of seconds to energize/orient the internal permanent magnets. Once magnetized the product remains ON with permanent magnetic force. Equally, an electromagnetic force (in reverse) is required to turn the product OFF. Unlike electromagnets, the product is FAILSAFE and does not get hotter with time. Unlike permanent magnetic products there are no moving parts and forces can be much greater. They can be used for palletizing, because once energized, the cable can be removed.

The Permanent Electromagnetic Chucks market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Permanent Electromagnetic Chucks. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Grinding Machines

Milling Machine

Cutting Machines

Lathe Machines

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Rectangular Electromagnetic Chucks