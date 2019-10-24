Permanent Magnet Generators Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Major players in the global Permanent Magnet Generators market include:

THE SWITCH

PM-Generator

ABB Ltd

RAMME Electric Machines GmbH

Siemens AG

Alxion

BRAUN Windturbinen GmbH

Nuova Saccardo Motori S.r.l

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems PG

Baotou Tianlong Permanent Magnet Generator Manufacturing

Windstream Power LLC

By Types, the Permanent Magnet Generators Market can be Split into:

Permanent Magnet AC Generator

Permanent Magnet DC Generator

By Applications, the Permanent Magnet Generators Market can be Split into:

Wind Turbine Systems

Hydro Turbine Systems