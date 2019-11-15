Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market 2019 Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Latest Trends by Leading Regions, and Manufacturers from 2019 to 2024

The global “Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Report – A permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) uses permanent magnets embedded in the steel rotor to create a constant magnetic field. The stator carries windings connected to an AC supply to produce a rotating magnetic field. At synchronous speed the rotor poles lock to the rotating magnetic field. Permanent magnet synchronous motors are similar to brushless DC motors.

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) market competition by top manufacturers

Mitsubishi Electric

HITACHI

ABB

SIEMENS AG

GE

Bosch

MEIDENSHA

JJE

CONTINENTAL

ALSTOM

BROAD-OCEAN

TOSHIBA

XIZI FORVORDA

With the development of technology, the global average price of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor is in the decreasing trend, from 15.37 USD/KW in 2011 to 14.27 USD/KW in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor is widely used in Industry & Automation, Automotive, Elevator and Other industry. The most proportion of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor is Industry & Automation, with 71.45% market share in 2015. Automotive is the most potential one with growth rate above 10%.

China is the largest consumption place of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, with a consumption market share nearly 31.26% in 2015. RoA is the second largest consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, enjoying consumption market share nearly 19.76% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 15700 million US$ in 2024, from 9870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

<5Kw

5-10Kw

10-50Kw

&lt;5Kw

5-10Kw

10-50Kw

>50Kw

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Elevator