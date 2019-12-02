 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Global “Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Permanent Magnetic Chucks market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Permanent Magnetic Chucks industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market:

  • Kanetec
  • Hishiko Corporation
  • Walmag Magnetics
  • Magnetool
  • Inc.
  • Sarda Magnets Group
  • Walker Magnetics (Alliance Holdings)
  • BRAILLON MAGNETICS
  • Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)
  • GUANG DAR Magnet
  • Tecnomagnete S.p.A.
  • Earth-Chain Enterprise
  • Spreitzer GmbH & Co. KG
  • Realpower Magnetic Industry
  • Magna-Lock USA (Obsidian Manufacturing Industries)
  • Uptech Engineering
  • HVR Magnetics Co.
  • Ltd

    Know About Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market: 

    A permanent magnetic chuck utilizes permanent magnets within an internal assembly. The movement of this assembly under a series of poles will direct the magnetic flux externally (at ON) or internally (at OFF). The switching process is usually undertaken by way of a lever that when connected to an eccentric shaft allows the magnet assembly to move. As the magnetic chuck gets larger, then the friction between the internal magnets and poles increases. Due to this friction, permanent magnetic chucks are not very strong and best served for grinding, light machining or EDM applications.The global Permanent Magnetic Chucks market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market by Applications:

  • Grinding Machines
  • Milling Machine
  • Cutting Machines
  • Lathe Machines
  • Others

    Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market by Types:

  • Rectangular Magnetic Chucks
  • Round Magnetic Chucks

    Regions covered in the Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Permanent Magnetic Chucks Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Product
    4.3 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Product
    6.3 North America Permanent Magnetic Chucks by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Product
    7.3 Europe Permanent Magnetic Chucks by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnetic Chucks by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Permanent Magnetic Chucks by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnetic Chucks by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnetic Chucks by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Permanent Magnetic Chucks Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Permanent Magnetic Chucks Forecast
    12.5 Europe Permanent Magnetic Chucks Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnetic Chucks Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Permanent Magnetic Chucks Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnetic Chucks Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Permanent Magnetic Chucks Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

