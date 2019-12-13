 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Personal Care Active Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Personal Care Active

GlobalPersonal Care Active Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Personal Care Active market size.

About Personal Care Active:

Personal care active ingredients are series of raw materials used in personal care products, which include the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients etc. and mainly used in skin care hair care cosmetic and oral care products etc. This report researches and analyzes the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients products etc.

Top Key Players of Personal Care Active Market:

  • Basf(DE)
  • Solvay(BE)
  • Dow Corning(DE)
  • Croda(UK)
  • AkzoNobel(NL)
  • Clariant(CH)
  • Evonik(DE)
  • Stepan(US)
  • Innospecinc(DE)
  • Elementis Specialties(UK)
  • Lonza(CH)
  • Kao(JP)
  • Lubrizol(US)
  • AAK Personal Care(SE)
  • Huntsman(US)
  • New Japan Chemical(JP)
  • Colonial Chemical(US)
  • Taiwan NJC(TW)
  • Seppic(FR)
  • DSM(NL)
  • Vantage Specialty Chemical(US)
  • Hydrior(CH)
  • Oxiteno(BR)
  • GattefossÃ©(FR)
  • Jarchem(US)
  • Sunjin Chemical(KR)
  • Galaxy Surfactants(IN)
  • KLK OLEO(MY)
  • Induchem(CH)
  • Nikko Chemical(JP)
  • Zhejiang Zanyu(CN)
  • Tinci Materials(CN)
  • Sino Lion(CN)
  • Followers Song(CN)
  • Guangzhou DX Chemical(CN)
  • Hunan Resun-Auway(CN)
  • Shanghai Fine Chemical(CN)
  • Zhongshan Kemei Oleochemicals(CN)
  • Shanghai Delta Industry(CN)
  • Guangzhou Startec(CN)

    Major Types covered in the Personal Care Active Market report are:

  • Surfactants
  • Conditioning Polymers
  • Emusifier
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Personal Care Active Market report are:

  • Skin Care
  • Hair Care
  • Cosmetics
  • Other (oral care etc.)

    Scope of Personal Care Active Market:

  • The personal care active ingredients industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, the top ten occupy for over 40% of global production, like BASF, Solvay, Dow Corning, Croda, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Evonik, Stepan, Innospecinc, Elementis Specialties, Lonza, Kao, Lubrizol, AAK Personal Care, Huntsman, New Japan Chemical, Colonial Chemical etc. the giants are almost located in USA West Europe and Japan. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia, South America and the Middle East etc.
  • All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international onesâ, so they took low-end market in China.
  • This industry is easily affected by the global economy and policy, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to improvement of the personal health, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of personal care active ingredients will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Personal Care Active is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 9170 million US$ in 2024, from 6620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Personal Care Active in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Personal Care Active product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Care Active, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Care Active in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Personal Care Active competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Personal Care Active breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Personal Care Active market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Care Active sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Personal Care Active Market Report pages: 138

    1 Personal Care Active Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Personal Care Active by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Personal Care Active Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Personal Care Active Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Personal Care Active Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Personal Care Active Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Personal Care Active Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Personal Care Active Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Personal Care Active Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Personal Care Active Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

