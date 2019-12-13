Personal Care Active Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Personal Care Active Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Personal Care Active market size.

About Personal Care Active:

Personal care active ingredients are series of raw materials used in personal care products, which include the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients etc. and mainly used in skin care hair care cosmetic and oral care products etc. This report researches and analyzes the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients products etc.

Top Key Players of Personal Care Active Market:

Basf(DE)

Solvay(BE)

Dow Corning(DE)

Croda(UK)

AkzoNobel(NL)

Clariant(CH)

Evonik(DE)

Stepan(US)

Innospecinc(DE)

Elementis Specialties(UK)

Lonza(CH)

Kao(JP)

Lubrizol(US)

AAK Personal Care(SE)

Huntsman(US)

New Japan Chemical(JP)

Colonial Chemical(US)

Taiwan NJC(TW)

Seppic(FR)

DSM(NL)

Vantage Specialty Chemical(US)

Hydrior(CH)

Oxiteno(BR)

GattefossÃ©(FR)

Jarchem(US)

Sunjin Chemical(KR)

Galaxy Surfactants(IN)

KLK OLEO(MY)

Induchem(CH)

Nikko Chemical(JP)

Zhejiang Zanyu(CN)

Tinci Materials(CN)

Sino Lion(CN)

Followers Song(CN)

Guangzhou DX Chemical(CN)

Hunan Resun-Auway(CN)

Shanghai Fine Chemical(CN)

Zhongshan Kemei Oleochemicals(CN)

Shanghai Delta Industry(CN)

Guangzhou Startec(CN)

Major Types covered in the Personal Care Active Market report are:

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emusifier

Major Applications covered in the Personal Care Active Market report are:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Other (oral care etc.) Scope of Personal Care Active Market:

The personal care active ingredients industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, the top ten occupy for over 40% of global production, like BASF, Solvay, Dow Corning, Croda, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Evonik, Stepan, Innospecinc, Elementis Specialties, Lonza, Kao, Lubrizol, AAK Personal Care, Huntsman, New Japan Chemical, Colonial Chemical etc. the giants are almost located in USA West Europe and Japan. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia, South America and the Middle East etc.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international onesâ, so they took low-end market in China.

This industry is easily affected by the global economy and policy, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to improvement of the personal health, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of personal care active ingredients will increase.

The worldwide market for Personal Care Active is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 9170 million US$ in 2024, from 6620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.